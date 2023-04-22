The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Bucks took down the Heat 138-122 on Wednesday. In the Bucks' win, Brook Lopez recorded 25 points (and added four rebounds and two assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 25 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee is 47-8 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On offense, the Bucks have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 121 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Milwaukee knocks down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make at a 35.4% rate.

The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and give up 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

