Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.
- The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total eight times.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Milwaukee is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|27-21
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.