The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.
  • The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total eight times.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Milwaukee is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.