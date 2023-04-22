The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 44-34-4 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

