The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220)
  • The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 23-17-2 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 5-point favorite.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

  • With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.
  • The Bucks sport a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 14.8 threes per contest (fourth-best).
  • Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.

