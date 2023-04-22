Brian Anderson -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .261.

In 60.0% of his 20 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (seven of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

