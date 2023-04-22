The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 7-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 77.8% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Brewers have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 20 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-11-0).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 9-4 7-3 7-3 11-5 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.