The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.

In 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

