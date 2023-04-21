William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.
- In 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this season.
- Contreras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Pivetta (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
