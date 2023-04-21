Owen Miller -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .292 with two doubles and a walk.

In six of 10 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings