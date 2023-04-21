Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers, and Drew Smyly taking the ball for Cubs.

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for April 21.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Urias (3-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Smyly (2-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

LAD: Urías CHC: Smyly 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 3.33 ERA 3.13 10.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (1-0) for the game between the clubs Friday.

CIN: Ashcraft PIT: Keller 3 (19 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.2 IP) 1.42 ERA 3.80 8.1 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Calvin Faucher (0-0) when the clubs play on Friday.

CHW: Kopech TB: Faucher 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (8.2 IP) 6.32 ERA 4.15 8.0 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 CHW Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (1-2) when the teams face off Friday.

COL: Davis PHI: Nola 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.1 IP) 0.00 ERA 5.91 9.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +250

+250 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

DET: Lorenzen BAL: Wells 1 (4 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.1 IP) 13.50 ERA 3.86 13.5 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +160

+160 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (2-0) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Domingo German (1-1) when the teams play Friday.

TOR: Kikuchi NYY: Germán 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (14 IP) 4.70 ERA 3.86 10.0 K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will look to Zach Plesac (1-0) for the game between the teams Friday.

MIA: Garrett CLE: Plesac 3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (13 IP) 3.38 ERA 6.92 8.8 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (2-0) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) when the clubs face off Friday.

HOU: Brown ATL: Elder 3 (18.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.2 IP) 1.93 ERA 1.53 8.2 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

OAK: Sears TEX: Gray 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (14 IP) 4.60 ERA 3.21 6.9 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (0-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (2-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.

BOS: Pivetta MIL: Peralta 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 3 (17 IP) 4.50 ERA 3.18 10.3 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

WSH: Williams MIN: Mahle 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.1 IP) 3.52 ERA 4.11 5.3 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Taylor Clarke (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (2-0) when the teams meet on Friday.

KC: Clarke LAA: Ohtani 7 (8 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 6.75 ERA 0.86 13.5 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -300

-300 KC Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-0) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (2-1) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

SD: Lugo ARI: Gallen 3 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (24.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 3.33 9.2 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-2) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (1-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

STL: Matz SEA: Kirby 3 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.2 IP) 6.48 ERA 3.78 9.2 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (0-0) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.

NYM: Lucchesi SF: DeSclafani 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 3 (19 IP) - ERA 1.42 - K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

