You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others on the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+100) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-149)
  • The 23.5 points prop bet set for Randle on Friday is 1.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.1).
  • Randle has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
  • Randle's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Randle has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-125) 3.5 (+135) 5.5 (-118) 1.5 (-154)
  • The 24 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Friday (23.5).
  • He has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
  • Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Immanuel Quickley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105)
  • The 11.5-point over/under for Immanuel Quickley on Friday is 3.4 lower than his scoring average.
  • Quickley has grabbed 4.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Quickley's 2.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (-139)
  • Mitchell's 28.3 points per game are 1.2 less than Friday's over/under.
  • Mitchell's rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.
  • Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200)
  • The 16.2 points Evan Mobley has scored per game this season is 1.7 more than his prop total set for Friday (14.5).
  • Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
  • Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
  • Mobley has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

