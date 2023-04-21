The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+145). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.

Milwaukee has not played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-0).

The Brewers have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 9-4 7-3 7-2 11-4 3-1

