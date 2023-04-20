The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 2-0 series lead.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, putting up an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 13-3 against the spread compared to the 16-17 ATS record Philadelphia racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is putting up 115.2 points per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, surrendering only 110.9 points per game (third-best).

This season, the 76ers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.2 per game.

The 76ers are sinking 12.6 treys per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

Philadelphia has taken 61.1% two-pointers and 38.9% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.1% are two-pointers and 30.9% are threes.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn scores 113.4 points per game and allow 112.5, ranking them 19th in the league offensively and eighth defensively.

With 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

