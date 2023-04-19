On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .259.
  • In six of 10 games this year, Brosseau has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Gonzales (1-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
