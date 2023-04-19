After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is batting .273 with a double and a walk.

Voit enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350.

Voit has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Voit has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings