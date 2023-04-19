After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is batting .273 with a double and a walk.
  • Voit enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350.
  • Voit has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Voit has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.