As they ready for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 at FedExForum.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday. In the Lakers' win, Rui Hachimura scored 29 points (and added six rebounds and one assist), while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When Memphis puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 118.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.3 points more than the 116.9 they've scored this season.

Memphis hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies record 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in the league), while allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

The Lakers are tallying 123.2 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em 225.5

