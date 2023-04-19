The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 53 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 of its 31 games, or 64.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 47 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won three of its 19 games, or 15.8%, when it is the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 47 57.3% 116.9 234.1 113.0 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over nine times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers score only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113.0).

When Los Angeles totals more than 113.0 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .366 (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 15-16 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 6-13 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.0 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

