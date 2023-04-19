The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, take on the Miami Heat at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 130-117 loss to the Heat (his previous action) Holiday posted 16 points, seven rebounds and 16 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Holiday's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.3 18.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.9 Assists 8.5 7.4 8.7 PRA 34.5 31.8 31.8 PR -- 24.4 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 14.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.1 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 35 16 7 16 2 0 1 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

