Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .267 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Mariners.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Yelich has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 18 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
