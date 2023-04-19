The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Milwaukee is 47-8 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Bucks have performed better in home games this year, putting up 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game in road games.
  • Milwaukee is ceding 112.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (114.1).
  • The Bucks are draining 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Back
Wesley Matthews Out Calf

