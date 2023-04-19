The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, in their last 10 contests.

Seven of Bucks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

