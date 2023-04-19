After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (16.7%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

