The Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, April 19 at 4:10 PM ET. Eric Lauer will get the call for the Brewers, while Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (2-1, 5.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 4-6 (40%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 5-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

