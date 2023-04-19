The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -130 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in nine of its 18 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 8-4 6-3 7-2 11-4 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.