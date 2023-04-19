Brewers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) versus the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 19.
The probable pitchers are Marco Gonzales (1-0) for the Seattle Mariners and Eric Lauer (2-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Brewers have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (90 total runs).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.96 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Padres
|W 11-2
|Eric Lauer vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 25
|Tigers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
