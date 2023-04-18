After going 4-for-4 in his most recent game, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Padres.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini got a hit in 44.8% of his 96 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.4% of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (96 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 96 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

