The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell is batting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this season (26.7%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings