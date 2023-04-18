Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson on Tuesday.

Brewers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 21 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 43 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Milwaukee is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 84 total runs this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .347 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.94 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Colin Rea to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Colin Rea Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres W 11-2 Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres W 1-0 Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Eduardo Rodríguez

