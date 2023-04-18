Brewers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Brewers are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-160). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-160
|+135
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +135 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 17 games with a total this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|7-4
|6-3
|6-2
|10-4
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.