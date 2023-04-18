Brewers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) and Seattle Mariners (8-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-1) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea.
Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (84 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 2.94 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|W 11-2
|Eric Lauer vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Eduardo Rodríguez
