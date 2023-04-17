Brian Anderson -- batting .147 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Flexen (0-2) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
