On Monday, April 17 at 9:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) visit the Seattle Mariners (8-8) at T-Mobile Park in the series opener. Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Mariners.

The favored Brewers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (1-1, 5.19 ERA) vs Flexen - SEA (0-2, 8.74 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Milwaukee has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers won all of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Louis Linwood Voit III 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Willy Adames 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

