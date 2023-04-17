Brewers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Corbin Burnes, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The Brewers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+125). A 7.5-run total has been set in this game.
Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-155
|+125
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.
- Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 60.8% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-9-0 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|6-4
|6-3
|5-2
|9-4
|2-1
