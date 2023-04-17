Brewers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (8-8) at 9:40 PM (on April 17). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (1-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chris Flexen (0-2) for the Seattle Mariners.
Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 77.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.94).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Janson Junk vs Drey Jameson
|April 13
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|- vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|W 11-2
|Eric Lauer vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
