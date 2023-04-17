76ers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.
76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-10.5
|213.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- In 57 of 82 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to total more than 213.5 points.
- The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 226.1, 12.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the 76ers have compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
- Philadelphia has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 41 (73.2%) of those contests.
- Philadelphia has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 83.3% chance to win.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 12.4 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|61
|74.4%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over seven times.
- Philadelphia owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (23-18-0).
- The 76ers record only 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (112.5).
- Philadelphia is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
- This season, Brooklyn is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-18-0 ATS (.561).
- The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|6-2
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|1-0
|37-45
76ers vs. Nets Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.