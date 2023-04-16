William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .350 with two doubles and six walks.
  • Contreras enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.