Grayson Allen could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Allen posted two points in a 117-104 win against the 76ers.

We're going to look at Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.4 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.9 Assists -- 2.3 1.6 PRA -- 16 12.8 PR -- 13.7 11.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

Allen is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.