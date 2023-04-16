Brook Lopez be on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lopez, in his most recent time out, had 26 points and seven rebounds in a 105-92 win over the Bulls.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.9 18.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA 22.5 23.9 26 PR -- 22.6 25 3PM 1.5 1.7 0.9



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

Lopez is responsible for attempting 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Lopez's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

