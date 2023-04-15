Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Adames has recorded a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this year (42.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
