After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • Adames has recorded a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In six games this year (42.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
