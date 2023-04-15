Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini got a hit in 44.8% of his 96 games last season, with at least two hits in 9.4% of those contests.
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (96 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Caratini picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his 96 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- The Padres will look to Lugo (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
