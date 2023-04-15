The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has nine hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .214 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 151st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 135th and he is 25th in slugging.

Tellez has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

