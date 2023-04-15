The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has nine hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .214 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 151st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 135th and he is 25th in slugging.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tellez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (2-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
