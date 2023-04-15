Jesse Winker is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Lugo (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
