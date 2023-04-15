Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- Yelich has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits five times (35.7%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including five multi-run games (35.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (2-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
