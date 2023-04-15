Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Seth Lugo, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 20 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks seventh in the majors with a .441 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank seventh in MLB with a .267 team batting average.

Milwaukee is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 73 total runs this season.

The Brewers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .352.

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the third-best ERA (2.76) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.153 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta heads to the mound for the Brewers to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away - Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres W 11-2 Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Garrett Whitlock

