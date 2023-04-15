Brewers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Diego Padres versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Xander Bogaerts and Willy Adames.
Oddsmakers list the Padres as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.
Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-130
|+105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 3-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 14 games with a total this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|5-3
|5-2
|5-2
|8-3
|2-1
