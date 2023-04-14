Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+100)
|4.5 (-143)
|0.5 (-250)
- The 33.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's rebounding average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-125)
|6.5 (-128)
|1.5 (-125)
- The 20.5-point total set for Josh Giddey on Friday is 3.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Giddey has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Giddey's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
