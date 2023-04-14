On Friday, Rowdy Tellez (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • Tellez has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will look to Wacha (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
