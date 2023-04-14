On Friday, Rowdy Tellez (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

Tellez has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (45.5%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings