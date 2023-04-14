After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

  • Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Miller had a base hit in 79 of 135 games last season (58.5%), with more than one hit in 21 of them (15.6%).
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 3.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), Miller picked up an RBI, and 13 of those games (9.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last season (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
61 GP 62
.221 AVG .262
.296 OBP .308
.344 SLG .358
15 XBH 18
4 HR 2
27 RBI 24
43/18 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 70
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%)
7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
