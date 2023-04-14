The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .208 with .
  • This year, Voit has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • Voit has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, one per game).
  • Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
