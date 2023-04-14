Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jesse Winker returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Michael Wacha and the San Diego PadresApril 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
- In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Winker has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.