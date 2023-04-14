On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell has 12 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
  • Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.13 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
